Watch: Street performer sings 'Ajeeb Dastan' in Paris; internet applauds

The internet is often filled with good moments that manage to bring a smile to people's faces. In another such case, a video of a street performer in Paris singing Lata Mangeshkar's famous song 'Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh' has gone viral on social media.

The popular song from the Bollywood film 'Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai' has garnered everyone's attention yet again after Twitter user Maheera Ghani shared the video on her profile.

"This guy asked me where I am from. I told from Pakistan and he started singing this in front of opera garnier Paris," Ghani wrote as she shared the video.

The post has got close to 5,44,000 views so far and over 11,000 likes with internet users appreciating the efforts of the singer.

"That's amazing. Our subcontinent travels with us, deep in our subconsciousness, and spills out to catch and infect many we meet," a user wrote.

"Kindness of strangers. Makes the world go round," wrote another.

Many users also termed his voice as "outrageously good" and appreciated his "accent".

"This is full of life," said a user. Another commented, "That is sweet."

Before this, 14-year-old violinist Karolina Protsenko also shared a video on her YouTube channel. In the video, she was seen covering 'Pasoori' on the violin on a street in California.

The violin cover of Pasoori went viral on social media with over 45 lakh views on YouTube and over 2,27,000 likes so far. Karolina has over 7.79 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

