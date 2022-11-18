Watch! This woman made the world's longest food delivery from Singapore to Antarctica

Maanasa Gopal from Singapore went the extra mile by delivering food to her customer in Antarctica. She covered the world's longest distance to deliver food from Singapore to Antarctica.

Maanasa shared her journey on an Instagram video wherein she mentioned about covering over 30,000 km and four continents to deliver food in Antarctica.

In the video, one can see her travelling while carrying with a food packet in her hand. She started the journey from Singapore, then traveled to Hamburg, to Buenos Ares and Ushuaia, and then finally reached Antarctica. The clip follows Gopal passing through multiple snowy and muddy paths. And crossing all paths, she delivers the food to her customer.

In the post, she wrote that she did a special food delivery in Antarctica from Singapore."Super excited to partner with the amazing folks at @foodpandasg to pull this off. It's not every day that you get to deliver Singaporean flavours across 30,000+ km and four continents to one of the most remote places on earth!," her caption read.

The video has garnered more than 38,000 views with several comments. A social media user commented, "Incredible," while another user called the act,"Insaneeee." A user named Patel asked how much did the customer paid for delivery.

"Wow....you did an excellent committed task and first time in history for such a long way delivery from SGP to Antarctica," the fourth user commented.

Maanasa in a separate post revealed that in 2021 she tried to raise funds for her Antarctic expedition while she was looking for a brand to sponser it. She added that last month, she got a reply from Food Panda and that the delivery brand wanted to make it happen.