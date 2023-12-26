WATCH: Tiger enters village in UP, sleeps on a wall; rescued by forest officers later

A tiger entered a village in Uttar Pradesh from a nearby tiger reserve, sat on a wall and refused to move. It was later tranquilised by the forest officers and rescued.

The incident took place in Atkona village in Kalinagar, near the tiger reserve in Pilibhit district. Villagers came to know of the unlikely guest after stray dogs created a ruckus at the sight of the majestic tiger sitting atop a wall.

While the sight of the tiger created panic initially, villagers also gathered in large numbers to look at the tiger. Video from the village showed a crowd of people near the tiger, who also did not appear to be perturbed.

A tiger which came out of the Tiger Reserve forest in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district and reached Atkona village in the night, is still resting on the wall of the Gurudwara. A huge crowd gathered to see the Tiger.#Wildlife #Tiger #PilibhitTigerReserve #Pilibhit pic.twitter.com/kkL3Vf5MXD — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) December 26, 2023

Many tried to film the tiger sleeping on the wall. The area can be seen barricaded with nets to prevent the villagers from moving any nearer.

The tiger that had lodged itself atop the wall, spent the night sleeping there and did not budge even after waking up. In the night, light was flashed in an attempt to make it move away, but that couldn’t drive away the tiger either.

No reports of the animal attacking any human has emerged. However, the villagers have blamed the forest department for its negligence.