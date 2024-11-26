WATCH 'Two states love story...': IIM Ahmedabad student shares friends' movie-to-life story as they get married

A student from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, has turned storyteller and matchmaker by sharing a heartwarming video that chronicles the romance of his friends, Dushyant Moghe and Saumya Chauhan, who recently transitioned from classmates to life partners.

Anirudh Rapole, the creator of the video, posted it on Instagram, showcasing the couple's journey that mirrors a classic Bollywood narrative. Dushyant, originally from Maharashtra and Saumya, from Haryana, personifies the essence of the movie '2 States' love story.

The video, which has quickly gone viral, invites viewers to relive the couple's college experiences, featuring candid moments from their time at IIM Ahmedabad and culminating in highlights from their wedding ceremony. The caption reads, “POV: IIM Ahmedabad wali shaadi. IIM Ahmedabad presents a ‘2 States’ love story in real life,” adding a nostalgic touch by mentioning, “In the year 2023, the school was in session, classes were ongoing, assignments were due, and love was in the air too.”

Watch the video here

As the video unfolds, it captures the joy and warmth of their relationship, concluding with scenes from their wedding that evoke feelings of nostalgia and delight. Anirudh, reflecting on the couple's journey, expressed gratitude for their friendship, stating, “Attending their wedding along with friends from IIMA reminded me how lucky I am to have them all in my life. What a blast we had.”

The heartwarming video has resonated with social media users, who flooded the comments section with admiration and congratulations. One user remarked, “The true definition of pyaar aur career dono sath mein ho sakta hai and sambhala bhi ja sakta hain,” while another commented, “This is the cutest thing I've seen in days.” Many praised the couple for finding love amidst the rigours of academic life, calling their story “goals.”

Another user commented, "IMA ne bana di jodi.. Tinder, Shaadi.com choro IIMA jao accha partner aur Career ek sath bas CAT mein woh 100 percentile ke as pas score with fantastic previous academic background hi chahiye.. kuch zyada Nehi." (IIM made the match. Leave Tinder, Shaadi.com and go to IIMA for a great partner and career. All you need is a 100 percentile score in CAT or a nearer score with a fantastic academic background, nothing much.)