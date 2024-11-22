Watch Viral Video: Boyfriend catches girlfriend cheating, takes back gifted scooty; netizens say, 'All these modern feminists are like this...'

A shocking video has gone viral on social media, capturing the moment a young man confronts his girlfriend for cheating on him.

In the video, the man can be seen demanding his scooter back, which he had gifted to his girlfriend. He accuses the couple of infidelity and publicly shames them. The video ends with the man taking back the scooter and leaving the scene.

In the viral video, a boy stands in front of a girl with a scooter, while another boy nearby asks him to step aside. The girl asks for the scooter keys, but the boy, said to be her boyfriend, tells her to lower her head. He then makes a phone call. After some arguing, the boy moves closer and tries to grab her hair, but the other boy stops him, and people in the crowd urge him not to hurt her.

Boyfriend catches girlfriend #cheating and takes back the scooty that he gifted her. pic.twitter.com/wa31lZHCNZ — ShoneeKapoor (@ShoneeKapoor) November 18, 2024

The boy is later heard saying they had been in a relationship for years but claimed he discovered she was cheating on him. While parts of their conversation are unclear, the boy eventually takes the scooter from the girl as she repeatedly asks for the keys. Suddenly, he loses his temper and starts hitting her in the middle of the road. Despite this, the girl continues asking for the keys. The boy then reveals that he had gifted her the scooter, while the girl insists it belongs to her, leading to a heated argument.

The incident has sparked a wave of mixed reactions online. While some have condemned the man's public humiliation of the couple, others have expressed sympathy for him and praised his courage for confronting the situation head-on.

"All these modern feminists are like this. They claim to be strong independent but are beggars depending on men for lavish gifts. Just look at her attitude. It is pathetic and shameless and all these modern women will say chivalry is dead when in reality they are the ones who killed it. Why would a man adhere to traditional gender roles of being a provider and protector when modern women behave like H03s. The audacity of this woman is simply mind-blowing however it is not surprising becoz women of this state are usually composed of hard-core feminists," a user commented. Another one wrote, " well done!"

