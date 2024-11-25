Watch viral video: Pakistani man gifts 35-foot-long cash garland at brother's wedding

Wedding season seems to be in full swing across India and its neighboring countries, with unique traditions and gestures grabbing attention. After a video of a groom in Uttar Pradesh flaunting a cash garland went viral, a similar yet more extravagant instance from Pakistan has surfaced. A groom in Bhakkar, Punjab, was seen wearing a massive 35-foot-long garland made entirely of currency notes during his wedding celebration.

The impressive garland, crafted from local currency of varying denominations, was a gift from the groom’s brother. The unique gesture became the highlight of the event, drawing admiration from wedding guests and now gaining widespread attention online. The family, hailing from Kotla Jam in Punjab, Pakistan, specially arranged for this extraordinary garland to make the groom’s day even more memorable.

Reports reveal that the extravagant cash garland worn by the groom at his wedding was crafted using notes totaling one lakh Pakistani rupees. The garland was composed of 200 Rs 75 notes and 1,700 Rs 50 notes, adding up to nearly 2,000 individual bills.

This wedding celebration in Bhakkar, Punjab, isn't the first extravagant wedding event in Pakistan this month. Earlier in November, a lavish wedding in Sialkot made headlines when foreign currency notes were showered on the guests, alongside the distribution of expensive mobile phones. Relatives of the groom marked the occasion with such extravagant gestures, making it an unforgettable celebration.

A recent incident in Meerut also went viral, involving a money garland at a wedding. The groom’s cash garland attracted attention when a thief stole one of the notes. In a dramatic turn of events, the groom dismounted from his horse and pursued the thief. A viral video shows him confronting the driver of a mini truck, who was accused of snatching cash from the garland. The groom was seen angrily confronting the driver, adding a surprising twist to the wedding celebration.