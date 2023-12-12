WATCH: Woman, cab driver quarrel over Rs 5 extra fare in viral video; cab hailing company reacts

Right from arriving late and taking the longer route to AC woes, perhaps most of us argue with cab drivers more than we would want. A video, capturing one such heated altercation between a rider and the driver over Rs 5 has gone viral, prompting the cab hailing company to respond. Social media users have also commented on what has turned out to become a viral debate.

What happened is this -- A woman passenger and a cab driver got into an argument over extra fare worth Rs 5, that was captured in a viral video. The cab driver asked the woman to pay Rs 100, following which the woman asked why should she pay Rs 5 above the amount showing on the cab-hailing app which was Rs 95.

The driver got agitated and started shouting when he noticed that the woman was recording the entire incident on phone. "If the car runs for extra kms, you will have to pay extra money," the driver can be seen saying in the video. The woman can also be heard arguing furiously till the end of the video.

Soon after the video went viral on Instagram, netizens were sympathetic towards the woman passenger and said that drivers usually overcharge and some even try to pull the wool over passengers' eyes. Others said that the driver in this case was very rude.

"Bruh, its not about Rs 5! These drivers usually overcharge and some even change prices on the app and start a fight. If it was a normal auto or cab, this would have been okay but when people use cab services and get a fixed price, then, isn't it unfair that you pay extra just to satisfy someone's greed?" a user said on Instagram.

"People don't understand it. The fight is not about Rs 5 or something. It's about the way he was demanding her. As someone who frequently uses Ola and Uber, although most of the drivers are decent and accommodating and the way they treat me, I do the same. If they're nice and respectful, the other person does the same. However, many times we face drivers who demand extra money than charged and if not fulfilled, they act like thugs. It's never about money but the attitude. And many times, Ola and Uber rates differ after reaching the destination, yet many people try to charge you extra, it's not right. And seeing the way he was acting, he was clearly at fault. I also would never give extra money to this kind of man," another user said.

"She should give what's on the app. Nothing more. If she gives Rs 5 today, tomorrow the taxiwalla will charge everyone for extra," another user said. Another user recounted her horrible experience with InDrive, a cab-hailing service wherein passengers can choose the fares of their rides while booking.

"One of the drivers from InDrive took an extra Rs 200, claiming it was due to traffic, and he became aggressive. Fearing for my safety, I gave him the extra money to diffuse the situation and ensure my well-being (sic)," the user noted.

While some were sympathetic towards the woman, others said that she was petty to fight with the cab driver over Rs 5. "She's risking safety for few rupees? Wow," a user noted. "The level of privilege you need to have to just save Rs 5," another user said.

The post also caught InDrive's attention and the company apologised to the customer in its reply under the video. The company also said that the type of behaviour shown in the video is "absolutely not tolerated on our platform" while adding the company will take decisive measures to address such instances in the future.

"We are truly sorry for the distressing encounter our passenger had to endure. The behaviour displayed by the driver is absolutely not tolerated on our platform, and we are committed to taking decisive measures to address such incidents, as the safety of our customers is paramount to us. Our dedicated team will thoroughly assess this matter through an internal inquiry. We kindly urge the individual who posted about this to get in touch with us privately. Any further details you can share would be immensely valuable to us. Thank you," the company said.

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3, ChatGPT rule Google Search in India this year; see full list

Also Read: Prabhas' 'Salaar' gets 'A' certificate from CBFC and its duration is nearly 3 hours; check details