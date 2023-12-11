Prabhas' 'Salaar' gets 'A' certificate from CBFC and its duration is nearly 3 hours; check details

Prabhas' upcoming film Salaar has got an 'adults only' or 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has a long duration of two hours and 55 minutes, as per film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

"Countdown begins for Salaar-- The much-awaited action entertainer starring Prabhas and helmed by Prashanth Neel has passed the censor board test with an 'A' certificate and is been locked with a duration of two hours and 55 minutes," Kadel said in a post on X formerly known as Twitter.

The film has received a 'A' certificate reportedly because it contains intense fighting scenes and violent content. The three minutes 47 second long trailer of the film itself was packed with very intense action sequences and extreme blood bath.

Meanwhile, Prabhas' upcoming film has crossed $500,000 for its premiere shows in the USA. As per the recent data, the film has raked in $552,338 or Rs 4.60 crore from 340 locations. With 11 days remaining in the film's release, it still is likely to gain momentum in its advance bookings as more locations are being added.

Why is success of Salaar important for Prabhas?

The success of Salaar is extremely important for Prabhas who has had a rough time at the box office. The actor's previous film Adipurush, a retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana, was a massive flop at the box office.

Adipurush was severely condemned for its caricaturish depictions of Lord Rama, Lord Hanumana and Sita along with boorish dialogues. Made at a budget of around Rs 450 crore, the film made a total of Rs 288.15 crore at the India box office.

His previous ventures Saaho and Radhe Shyam also failed to register big numbers at the box office. Panned by the critics for extremely long runtime and illogical sequences, Radhe Shyam could not even recover half of its budget within its lifetime run at the India box office. Made at a budget of nearly Rs 300 crore, the film managed to mop up only Rs 104.38 crore in India.

Slammed for being all style and no substance, Saaho was a disaster at the ticket counters. Made at a budget of Rs 350 crore, the film managed to recover its budget as it made a total of Rs 359 crore during its run at the India box office.

Prabhas had become a pan-India star after his films Baahubali-- The Beginning and Baahubali 2-- The Conclusion, both helmed by the ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli became blockbusters. Baahubali-- The Beginning made Rs 516 crore at the India box office while Baahubali 2-- The Conclusion raked in a total of Rs 1,030.42 crore at the domestic box office.

Salaar story, cast, clash with SRK's Dunki

Directed by KGF franchise director Prashanth Neel, the film focuses on a gang leader who takes on other criminal gangs as he tries to keep a promise he made to his dying friend.

The film features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Bobby Simha and John Vijay in prominent roles. Salaar will release in theatres worldwide on December 22, a day after Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Dunki will hit theatres worldwide on December 21.

Salaar has been backed by Hombale Films, known for producing the KGF and Kantara franchises.

