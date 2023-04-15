‘We both had a laugh’: Salman Khan recalls how he tricked taxi driver in college days, paid back fare with interest later

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is known for his generosity and is considered a 'big-hearted' person in the industry. However, he wasn't always like that. While promoting his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' at the Kapil Sharma Show, he recalled how he tricked a cab driver by not paying him the fare. He didn't have money to pay the driver.

However, Khan further revealed that he returned the driver's fare with interest after he started earning during his modelling days.

He said, "We used to travel by train to college, but sometimes, we felt like travelling comfortably. So, one day, I decided to take a taxi. But the fun part was that I did not have any money. I stopped the driver a lane away from my college and told him that I would get the money, but I never returned." Back then, the actor was studying at Mumbai's St Xavier's College.

"Eventually, I got into modelling and started earning quite well. So, once, I decided to take a taxi back home. Throughout the journey, the driver kept saying that he had seen me somewhere before. When I reached home, I told him that I will [go upstairs and] get the money. That’s when it struck him and he immediately recognised me. We both had a laugh about the incident, but I made sure to pay back the due fare, with interest,” he added.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Palak Tiwari, Bhagyashree, and Shehnaaz Gill.

