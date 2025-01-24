'We don't bleed red...': Anupam Mittal responds to Harsh Goenka's jab on firms run by Shark Tank judges

RPG Group Chairman and billionaire Harsh Goenka had the Internet talking after he shared a candid post on the financial losses reported by companies owned by the judges of Shark Tank India.

Posting on X, Goenka praised the show as a platform for budding entrepreneurs but laced his admiration with a sharp quip referencing the iconic movie Jaws.

“I enjoy #SharkTankIndia as a program, and I think it is a great platform for our budding entrepreneurs,” Goenka wrote. He added with a touch of humor, “But whenever I think of sharks, I think of the movie Jaws and bleeding!”

Goenka’s post included a table outlining financial losses from businesses associated with the Sharks—prominent entrepreneurs like Aman Gupta (Boat), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Kunal Bahl (Snapdeal), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (SUGAR Cosmetics), and Amit Jain (CarDekho). The data, which painted an unflattering picture, quickly ignited online chatter.

Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com and one of the Sharks, wasn’t one to let the post pass without a response. Acknowledging Goenka’s jest but questioning the accuracy of the data, Mittal replied on X, stating, “I know you meant it in jest so with all due respect sir, I think u reacted to what appears to be superficial, biased & incomplete data.”

Mittal added a witty twist to his defense: “Happy to learn from stalwarts, but just to clarify, like u, the sharks don’t bleed red, we bleed blue & that’s why we do what we do.”

The exchange struck a chord with netizens, sparking debates across social media. Opinions ranged from appreciation for the Sharks’ efforts in fostering entrepreneurship to sharp critiques of their financial outcomes.

I enjoy #SharkTankIndia as a program and I think it is a great platform for our budding entrepreneurs.

— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 22, 2023

Some users lauded the Sharks, highlighting the risks of investing in startups. “Losses are part of the game. They’re taking risks to back innovative ideas,” wrote one user. Another added, “Why don’t you join Shark Tank? It will be amazing with your super wit.”

However, not everyone agreed. Critiques ranged from questioning the judges’ qualifications to cynicism about the show’s authenticity. “It’s now like any other TV program—acting, emotional stories, laughs, fights, and overall funding less than advertising revenue,” one user remarked.

Suggestions for Goenka to take a seat at the Shark Tank panel flooded the comments. “Launch new programs ‘Harsh Tank’—India needs your wisdom,” one user quipped, while another commented, “Shark Tank India shows the concept is very good… but the selection of judges is questionable.”