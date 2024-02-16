‘We had requested the passenger to wait but…’: Air India on the death of 80-year old passenger

A tragic incident unfolded at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, where an 80-year-old Indian-origin passenger, arriving on Air India flight AI-116 from New York, collapsed and passed away. The elderly couple had pre-booked wheelchair assistance for both, but due to a shortage, only the wife could be accommodated.

Despite the airport staff's efforts to arrange another wheelchair, the passenger chose to walk alongside his wife. Unfortunately, as they reached the immigration counter, he collapsed, reportedly due to a heart attack.

In its official statement, Air India said that the passenger's wife was promptly provided with a wheelchair. The airline said it had arranged for a wheelchair because the elderly man's family had made a specific request for it due to his medical conditions and frail health. But the man chose not to wait and went on his own, causing the tragic incident, the national carrier stated.

"One of our guests flying from New York to Mumbai on 12th February fell ill while proceeding to clear immigration with his wife, who was in a wheelchair. Due to heavy demand for wheelchairs, we had requested the passenger to wait till he was also provided with wheelchair assistance but he opted to walk along with his spouse," Air India said.

The airline further defended its stance, stating that it adheres to all necessary precautions and measures for passenger safety and comfort. It expressed its sorrow for the man’s family’s loss, but subtly intimated towards its being a tragic accident, rather than a lapse in service or negligence.

"As advised by the airport doctor attending to him after taking ill, the passenger was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared to have passed away," the airline said.

