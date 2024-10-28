'We should stop buying German...': Piyush Goyal’s China jab on Delhi metro stuns German VC. His response...

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal didn’t hold back during a Delhi Metro ride with German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, casually suggesting that India might just stop buying German tunnel boring machines if China keeps causing supply snags.

The exchange, caught on video and now going viral, saw Goyal mentioning that China’s recent moves were disrupting Herrenknecht’s machine sales to India. When Habeck, surprised, asked, “They are producing in China?” Goyal nodded and added, “We should stop buying German equipment now.”

🇩🇪🇮🇳 EMBARRASSING: German economy Minister is confronted by the Indian minister of industry!



Habeck just laughs like a kid, and has no answer. The Indian minister, Piyush Goyal, looks dissatisfied with the situation.



“We should stop buying German equipment” pic.twitter.com/R1urM3FaW1 — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) October 27, 2024

Quick to respond, Habeck stood up, saying, “I think I should listen to you."

The exchange took place on their way to the YashoBhoomi Convention Centre, ahead of a formal ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Though the two officials later signed agreements at Hyderabad House, the off-script Metro chat left everyone buzzing.

At the Asia-Pacific Conference earlier in the day, Habeck emphasized India’s key role on the global stage, calling it “one of the most important partners in the region and the world” and stressing the EU’s commitment to pursuing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed the sentiment, praising the strong collaboration between India and Germany, saying, “Germany’s trust in India is amazing.”

Goyal in a briefing earlier this year had said that India’s FDI policy regarding China remains unchanged, despite suggestions from the Economic Survey to consider more openness. "There is no rethinking at present to support Chinese investments in the country," Goyal said, adding that the Economic Survey’s recommendations are not binding on the government.

India has required approval for FDI from neighboring countries, including China, since 2020, a policy implemented following the Galwan Valley clash that strained bilateral relations.