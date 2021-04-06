COVID-19 prevention Google Doodle: 'Wear masks, save lives', urges Google in latest illustration

Google Doodle on Tuesday urged people to wear masks as the world grapples with the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. Google, sending a message across the globe about the COVID-19 safety precaution said, "Masks are still important. Wear a mask and save lives".

The characters G-O-O-G-L-E are shown with masks. The letter 'L' also has a vaccine syringe.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, help stop the spread by following these steps," Google said in its message.



Masks are still important. Wear a mask and save lives.



Google Doodle typically commemorates holidays, events, achievements, and notable historical figures. Last year, Google Doodle launched a series where it recognised and honoured healthcare workers, frontline workers, delivery partners, and sanitation workers.

Meanwhile, global COVID-19 caseload has topped 131.6 million, and deaths have climbed to more than 2.85 million, according to John Hopkins University.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 30,777,338 and 555,403, respectively, as per Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) data. Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (165,101), the UK (127,106), Italy (111,326), Russia (99,049), France (97,005), Germany (77,070), Spain (75,783), Colombia (64,293), Iran (63,332), Argentina (56,471), Poland (55,005), Peru (53,138) and South Africa (52,995).

