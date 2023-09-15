Weather update: Delhi-NCR to witness cloudy skies, rainfall over the weekend; see latest IMD forecast

Parts of Delhi-NCR are likely to witness thunderstorm along with light to heavy intensity rain today. The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), on Friday morning said rainfall is likely over Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, among others areas.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over few places and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR...," RWFC wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

15/09/2023: 06:45 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over few places and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) September 15, 2023

On Thursday, the weather office had said that generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall is expected in Delhi over the next five days. The maximum temperature on Thursday settled four notches above the season's average at 37.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees, three notches above normal, it said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index in the national capital was in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 123. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm stood at 64 per cent, the weather office said.

The weather office also predicted light to heavy rains over parts of Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Assam, Nagaland, among other states.

At least two persons died due to wall collapse, over 150 houses were damaged and roads submerged, cutting off connectivity in many places, as low-pressure-induced heavy rain lashed Odisha on Thursday.

More than 11,000 people have been directly hit by downpours in Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi, while the rain wreaked havoc in Bolangir, Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada, the special relief commissioner's (SRC) office said.

More rain is expected on Friday in 21 of the 30 districts of the state as the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has intensified and become well-marked.

