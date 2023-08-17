Weather Update: IMD flags cyclonic circulation in Bay of Bengal, predicts rains in THESE states till August 20

Weather forecast today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that an upper air cyclonic circulation lying over the Northeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move over the North Bay of Bengal and intensify into a low-pressure system. The weather office further said that due to this phenomenon, Telangana is expected to receive light to moderate rains during the next few days. IMD has predicted widespread rainfall in the southern state on August 18, 19, and 20.

“At present, the weather situation indicates that the upper air cyclonic circulation lies over the northeast Bay of Bengal. During the next 48 hours, it is likely to move over the north Bay of Bengal and intensify into a low-pressure system and under its influence Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rains during the next days and thereafter,” Hyderabad Meteorological Centre Director Nagaratna told ANI.

The weather office also predicted a slight increase in the rainfall activity with moderate to heavy over north Telangana and light to moderate rains in the rest of the parts of Telangana.

#WATCH | Telangana: At present, the weather situation indicates that the upper air cyclonic circulation lies over the northeast Bay of Bengal. During the next 48 hours, it is likely to move over the north Bay of Bengal and intensify into a low-pressure system and under its… pic.twitter.com/8P4IxeZoxG — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2023

Besides this, light/moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely to prevail across Uttarakhand, east Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha from August 18-20. Parts of east India such as Andaman & Nicobar Islands (August 17), Odisha (August 17-19), Jharkhand (August 17-18), West Bengal (August 17) and Sikkim (August 17) are also expected to witness similar weather conditions.

Parts of Odisha are also likely to witness very heavy rainfall on August 17 and 18. Moreover, the Met Department has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Odisha till August 20.

Similar weather conditions are also expected to prevail over Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till August 20. There is a high likelihood of similar weather conditions in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on August 18 and 19.

Also Read: Natural disasters hit Himachal, Uttarakhand real estate and tourism boom

Also Watch: As Chandrayaan-3 gets closer to moon landing, know why India's space tech ecosystem requires more govt intervention to conquer new frontiers

Also Read: Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft enters lunar orbit, touchdown planned two days ahead of Chandrayaan-3