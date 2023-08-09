Weather Update: IMD issues orange, yellow alerts for rains in this state, warns of flash floods  

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand till August 10. Uttarakhand is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 9 and 10, as per the weather office. IMD has sounded an orange alert for areas such as Tehri Garhwal, Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Champawat, Nainital, and Haridwar till Wednesday.

The weather office had also issued a yellow alert for several districts in the state till Friday including Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Tehri, Chamoli, Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, and Pithoragarh. There is a high likelihood of downpours in these districts till Friday. The weather office predicted heavy rain/thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and intense/very intense rain showers at isolated places.

Furthermore, the weather office predicted light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over west Uttar Pradesh on August 9 and over east Uttar Pradesh on August 9 and 12. It also predicted isolated very heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand on August 9 and 10. Besides this, the weather office said that rainfall activity is likely to remain subdued in other parts of northwest India during the next seven days.

The rain showers in the hilly state could lead to further localised flooding and landslides. People are, therefore, advised to avoid areas that are prone to water logging and stay away from vulnerable structures.

Uttarakhand has been receiving heavy rain showers since the past few days, causing landslides that have claimed several lives so far.

Besides this, the Met Department has also flagged a moderate flash flood risk over a few watersheds in Uttarakhand, Bihar and adjoining south sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Districts of Uttarakhand that are likely to be affected by flash floods till August 10 are Almora, Champawat, Nanital, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Tehri Garwal and Udham Singh Nagar.

“Surface runoff/ Inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas over areas of concern (AoC) as shown in map due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 24 hours,” the weather office said in its forecast.

