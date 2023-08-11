Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states; Delhi-NCR to witness light showers

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said moderate and light to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Northern parts of East Uttar Pradesh till August 14.

It further said that isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Himachal Pradesh till August 14 and Punjab and Haryana on August 13.

Light or moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity is also very likely over northern parts of Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till August 16 and Gangetic West Bengal on August 12, the weather agency highlighted.

"Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Northern parts of Bihar during 10th-13th August and over Sikkim on 11th and 12th August," it said.

According to the weather department, generally cloudy sky with light rain is also expected in the national capital on Friday and Saturday.

Several areas of Delhi received light rains, while a downpour lashed parts of Ghaziabad and Noida adjoining the national capital on Thursday. While the maximum temperature settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, in Delhi, the city recorded a low 27 degrees Celsius, an IMD bulletin said.

According to the data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday was recorded at 133, which falls in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 66 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

(With PTI inputs)

