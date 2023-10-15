Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states till October 18

Weather news today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted heavy rainfall across several parts of the country till October 18. The Met Department has predicted heavy rainfall and snowfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on October 15 and 16. Heavy rainfall is also very likely to occur in parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Mahe on the same day.

Parts of Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are also likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at some/many places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm and lightning till October 16. Similar weather conditions are also expected to prevail over parts of central Maharashtra, south Konkan and Goa till October 16.

Heavy rainfall is also expected to take place over pockets of north Punjab, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe on October 16. Parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, south interior Karnataka, Puducherry, Karaikal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Mahe are likely to witness similar weather conditions on October 17.

Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Mahe on October 18. The weather department, however, said that there are expected to be no significant changes to the maximum temperatures over most parts of the country till October 18.

Moreover, parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka as well as the Islands are likely to witness scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall from October 19-20.

Isolated to scattered rainfall is also expected to occur over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, west Rajasthan, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the same time period. Dry weather is expected to prevail over rest of the country from October 19-20.

Moreover, thunderstorms are also likely to prevail over several parts of the country till October 18. Parts of Kerala and Mahe are likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds speeding upto 30-40 kmph till October 18. While Lakshadweep is likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds speeding upto 30-40 kmph on October 15, parts of west Rajasthan are likely to witness similar weather conditions on October 16.

Thunderstorms with lightning are expected to occur over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh, west Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, central Maharashtra, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 15 and 16.

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Puducherry and Karaikal are also likely to witness similar weather conditions on October 17. Parts of Tamil Nadu, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Puducherry and Karaikal are also likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning on October 18.

