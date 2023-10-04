Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rains in these states; check out details  

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from several parts of India during the next 2-3 days but also heavy rains in some states. Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from parts of Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Rajasthan as well as some parts of Gujarat. Southwest monsoon continues to withdraw from Gulmarg, Dharamshala, Mukhteshwar, Pilibhit, Orai, Ashoknagar, Indore, Baroda and Porbandar.

The weather office added that conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from remaining parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and some parts of east Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra during the next 2-3 days.

Moreover, the low-pressure area lying over southeast Jharkhand and its neighbouring areas is likely to cause light/moderate with heavy to very heavy rain showers at isolated places over Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand and north Odisha on October 4. Similar weather conditions are also expected to prevail over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura on October 4-6.

Light, moderate and heavy rains are predicted at isolated places of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam and Meghalaya till October 7. The Met Department has also predicted heavy to heavy rainfall in several parts of the country till October 7.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to prevail over parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on October 4 and in pockets of Gangetic West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on October 5. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in parts of Assam and Meghalaya on October 6.

The weather office has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Andaman & Nicobar Islands till October 7. Similar weather conditions are expected to occur over pockets of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on October 4. On October 5, parts of Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to report heavy rainfall.

Heavy rainfall is also expected to prevail over isolated parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on October 6. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in parts of Assam and Meghalaya on October 7.