Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in THESE parts of India till Sept 27. Check details here 

Weather forecast today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of India till September 27. Light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers is very likely to prevail over parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, north interior Karnataka, and Rayalaseema on September 23.

Parts of Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra and Marathwada are also expected to witness similar weather conditions. Very heavy rainfall is also likely to prevail over parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, west Assam, Meghalaya, east Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh on September 23 and 24.

Light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers are also likely to occur over parts of east Madhya Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya till September 24. Similar weather conditions are also expected to prevail in parts of Chhattisgarh till September 25. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely to prevail in Andaman & Nicobar Islands from September 25-27.

The weather office said that the rest of the country is likely to witness isolated scattered light/moderate rainfall during the next 5 days. Moreover, the Met Department also predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds in various parts of the country till September 27. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds speeding upto 30-40 kmph are likely to prevail over parts of Kerala and Mahe from September 23-27.

Thunderstorms with lightning are also expected over Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gujarat region, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, central Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Marathwada, Konkan, Goa, Saurashtra, Vidarbha, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Lakshadweep on Sunday.

Parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gujarat region, central Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Tamil Nadu, Yanam, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to witness similar weather conditions on Monday.

Thunderstorms with lightning are also expected over parts of Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, central Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Konkan, Goa, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Marathwada on September 25. Parts of Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra, and Marathwada are also expected to witness similar weather conditions on September 26. Thunderstorms with lightning are also expected to occur over Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, central Maharashtra, Vidarbha, and Marathwada on September 27.

