IMD predicts thunderstorm with light to moderate rain in North India, issues yellow alert for national capital

Delhi rains: Light showers and thunderstorms on Sunday morning lowered the mercury in several parts of Delhi-NCR. Light rain in the area dropped the temperature to around 27 degrees Celsius. Delhi also reported cloudy skies and chilly winds. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said most parts of northern India would witness rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms today.

The weather agency has also issued a yellow alert for the national capital. The Met department forecast maximum and minimum temperatures to be around 37 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively on Sunday. Delhi logged a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 22.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Areas in Delhi-NCR that will receive rainfall in Delhi- NCR

IMD said thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 kmph would prevail over areas like Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, and Ayanagar in Delhi. Adjoining areas in NCR that are also likely to receive thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 kmph include Loni Dehat, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, and Ballabhgarh.

Areas in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan that will receive thunderstorm with rainfall, gusty winds

Areas in Uttar Pradesh that are likely to receive thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 kmph include Gulaothi, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, and Aligarh.

Parts of Haryana including Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, and Aurangabad will also witness thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 kmph. Bhiwari and Tijara in Rajasthan will also witness similar weather conditions.

The Met department has advised people to stay indoors, avoid going out in the rain and keep an eye on the weather forecast. The Delhi Traffic Police has also advised people to plan their travel accordingly.

