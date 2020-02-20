Welspun India CEO dances with employees to Muqabla; industry leaders, netizens applaud

A video of Welspun India CEO Dipali Goenka dancing with her colleagues has gone viral. Netizens have praised the 50-year-old CEO for showing a 'happy workplace' culture. In the 45-second video, Welspun CEO was seen dancing to 'Muqabla' from Street Dancer 3D. In the video, one can see the employees dancing with the CEO and matching her step-to-step.

Chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka shared the viral video on his official Twitter account and wrote, "Rare to see a CEO dance and have fun in an office sitting. That's the way to create a happy culture."



Amazing https://t.co/gsQJqouU42 Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 19, 2020 Dipali Goenka retweeted Harsh Goenka's tweet and thanked him. She also tagged a couple of other industry leaders including Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Gautam Adani along with Harsh Goenka and added that she would love to see their #WorkPlaceHappy videos. Dipali Goenka retweeted Harsh Goenka's tweet and thanked him. She also tagged a couple of other industry leaders including Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Gautam Adani along with Harsh Goenka and added that she would love to see their #WorkPlaceHappy videos. Thanks for the shoutout @hvgoenka. Would love to see your #WorkPlaceHappy! Dipali Goenka (@DipaliGoenka) February 19, 2020

Welspun is among the largest home textile manufacturers in the world. Dipali joined Welspun India in 2002. On February 13, the company registered a strong 55 per cent growth in net profit in the quarter 3 ended Dec 31, 2019. Welspun India said it has catapulted to second position in the value segment in Home textiles.