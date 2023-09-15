West Bengal CM Mamata jogs with slippers in Spain, signs MoU with La Liga

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared a video on her Instagram account on Thursday in which she is jogging inside a park in Spain. But what’s interesting to know is that she was jogging in her usual attire of saree and slippers instead of shoes.

“Refreshing morning, A nice jog can energise you for the day ahead. Stay fit, stay healthy everyone!,” West Bengal wrote as the caption of the post.

CM Banerjee is currently in Spain for a three-day business summit to bring foreign investment to the state.

She also posted another vidoe after that in which she is playing an accordion. She captioned the video as, “Music is forever; music should grow and mature with you, following you right on up until you die.”

The 68-year-old chief of All India Trinamool Congress also met the Indian cricket legend Sourav Ganguly in Spain as a photo of the duo sitting next to each other was shared by AITC on their X (formerly Twitter) account.

In another X post the AITC also shared an exciting news for the football enthusiasts in the state. The ruling party revealed that their government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the La Liga for development of a new academy in the state.

“In another remarkable update from Madrid, Spain Hon’ble CM @MamataOfficial has once again placed West Bengal and Football on the global map. An MOU has been signed with @LaLiga to establish a new football academy in West Bengal, bringing it closer to our passionate fans. It’s time to score big and make history!,” said the post on X.

Banerjee’s meeting with La Liga officials was also attended by former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Chief Secretary of West Bengal government H.K. Dwivedi and representatives from the two big football clubs of Bengal - Mohun Bagan Athletic Club and Mohammedan Sporting Club.

West Bengal CM also introduced the executives of two clubs to the La Liga officials.

Before departing for Spain, CM Banerjee had noted that she is going back to Spain after five years. The European country which was also a partner in the Kolkata book fair boasts a great manufacturing sector.

“We are going at their invitation. Let us see what progress can be made. Bengal Business Summit is scheduled to be held on November 21-23,” Mamata Banerjee said.

“Spain officials have visited Bengal many times but we have not reciprocated in the same way. So I am leaving for Spain. In Dubai also we have a business summit,” she added.