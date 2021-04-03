West Bengal State Lottery Sambad 03.04.2021 Result Today at 4pm; here's how much winners will get

West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the results of the 'Dear Bangasree Damodar' on April 3, i.e., Saturday at 04:00 pm. All the participants who tried their luck in this lottery can check the results at lotterysambadresult.in.

Winners in this lottery will get to take massive cash prizes home. First and second prize winners will get Rs 50 lakh and Rs 9,000 respectively. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 1,000. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners get Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 120 respectively.

How to check West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery results today:

Step 1: Visit the official Sambad lottery website-lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Lottery Sambad Result 03.04.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar'4pm result

Step 3: You can view the result in a PDF format

Winners will have to surrender their lottery tickets at the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the lottery result declaration in order to claim cash prizes. After this, the authorities will verify the numbers and the tickets for authenticity. Winners will get cash prizes after the verification process is complete and deduction of taxes.

Lotteries organised by the West Bengal government

Monday-Dear Bangabhumi Teesta

Tuesday-Dear Bangabhumi Torsha

Wednesday-Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday-Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday-Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday-Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday-Dear Bangasree Ichamati

