'Western toilet on train in India': Foreigner's video of Indian train washroom sparks debate

A video shared by a foreign traveler showcasing the washroom facilities on Indian trains has sparked a debate online, with many Indian netizens suggesting that the traveler should consider upgrading their travel class.

In a viral video, a woman named Irina Moreno shared the condition of a train toilet in India. The video shows the state of cleanliness in a second-class Western-style toilet on the Udaipur City - Jaipur Intercity Express, train number 12991. Irina, who holds citizenship in the United States, Romania, and Canada, posted the video with the caption, "Western toilet on train in India, 2nd class. Train 12991."

Many Indian netizens responded to the video, offering suggestions to the traveler. Some suggested that they could have opted for a higher class of travel, such as AC First Class or Executive Class, which offer better amenities. Others pointed out that such basic facilities are common in many parts of the world, especially in developing countries.

However, some users also expressed empathy for the traveler's experience and acknowledged the need for improvement in railway infrastructure. They highlighted the challenges faced by millions of Indians who rely on trains for long-distance travel.