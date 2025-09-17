'We've decided to move out': Worth ₹10,900 crore, BlackBuck exits Bengaluru hub over potholes

After nearly a decade in Bellandur, BlackBuck, one of India’s leading digital trucking platforms, is leaving its Outer Ring Road (ORR) office.



The reason? Not taxes, not policy—potholes. CEO Rajesh Kumar Yabaji announced the move on X in what read like a breakup note, complete with a broken-heart emoji, saying the commute had become unbearable for employees.

“Roads full of potholes and dust, coupled with the lowest intent to get them rectified. Did not see any of this changing in the next five years,” Yabaji wrote bluntly. Employees, he said, were spending more than 90 minutes every day navigating crater-like stretches to reach work.

The departure of BlackBuck, valued at over ₹10,900 crore ($1.3 billion) as of September 2025, underscores how badly Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure is affecting even the city’s most successful firms.



Founded in 2015, the company,officially known as Zinka Logistics Solutions, digitizes India’s trucking ecosystem, connecting shippers with truck operators through an asset-light, tech-first model. Nearly one-third of India’s truckers are active on its platform each month.

BlackBuck went public in late 2024 at a valuation of ₹4,818 crore, recovering since then as revenues and profits improved. In Q1 FY26, it posted ₹143.6 crore in revenue, up 56% year-on-year, with a net profit of ₹33.7 crore. Its offerings—load matching, digital tolling, fuel management, and fleet analytics—have made it indispensable to large corporates, SMEs, and individual truckers alike.

Yet even a logistics giant couldn’t escape Bellandur’s infrastructural decay. Once the pride of Bengaluru’s IT boom, the ORR stretch between Silk Board and KR Puram now represents gridlock and civic neglect. Home to over 500 companies and nearly a million workers, traffic here surged 45% in the past year, according to Times of India.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s assurance that Bengaluru is “not a planned city” and cannot be fixed overnight has done little to soothe frustration. Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai called BlackBuck’s exit “a big failure of governance,” warning that the city’s global reputation is at stake. The Greater Bengaluru IT Companies & Industries Association also urged immediate action, demanding a roadmap to salvage the city’s standing as India’s tech capital.

Bellandur residents say the fixes are obvious: complete the Metro line, concrete arterial roads, add buses and shuttle links, repair drains and footpaths, and provide working streetlights. Instead, they argue, politicians have ignored years of complaints while the area slides deeper into dysfunction.

As one netizen quipped, Bellandur has become less of a tech hub and more of a “workplace purgatory.”