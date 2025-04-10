'What happens if visa forces relocation': Mumbai NRI captures disillusionment with urban life, says ‘India feels suffocating’

A candid post on professional networking platform Blind has struck a chord with members of the Indian diaspora, capturing the emotional dissonance that many face after visiting home. The anonymous post from a Mumbai native laments the challenges of returning to India after living in the US—despite being deeply rooted in the country.

The user, who emphasizes that the post is “not India bashing” but rather a reflection of personal experience, lays out a stark contrast between memories of home and the present-day reality. The post has since gained significant attention, with many users resonating with the mix of nostalgia, discomfort, and existential worry that comes with cross-continental living.

“The whole Mumbai is dug up… pollution is insane”.

Citing ongoing metro construction, worsening traffic, and declining greenery, the author describes Mumbai as “suffocating.” Beaches are described as being in “horrible state,” while public transportation is deemed unbearable. “I can’t travel in local trains anymore… have to take cabs everywhere you go. That leads to getting stuck in insane traffic,” they wrote.

The writer also paints a social picture of growing alienation: friendships strained by time and distance, and family gatherings dominated by intrusive questions and gossip. “Don’t want to regularly meet my relatives… it’s always about ‘why XYZ isn’t married or why ABC isn’t having a kid’.”

In comparison, the writer hails the stability and comfort of the Bay Area’s weather and infrastructure, despite acknowledging the emotional pull of Indian food and the opportunity to visit parents.

But underlying the post is a more serious concern—what happens if a visa issue forces relocation? “Although this makes me worried about life ahead. What if visa situation goes bad and I have to move back to India in the future?” they ask, echoing a common fear among non-resident Indians on temporary work visas.

This post is not an outlier. Posts on platforms like Blind, Reddit, and Twitter frequently explore the emotional tug-of-war faced by Indian immigrants—especially those who left India seeking better professional and personal opportunities. Many express admiration for India’s growth and cultural richness, but also feel disillusioned with the pace of infrastructure development, environmental degradation, and the emotional fatigue of navigating extended families and societal expectations.

While the post ends on a note of uncertainty, its honesty has opened a wider discussion about identity, belonging, and what “home” really means. For many in the Indian diaspora, the idea of returning permanently is both a hopeful dream and a daunting prospect.

In the end, the post captures a universal immigrant dilemma: the longing for one’s roots, tangled with the comforts of a new life. As global mobility continues to shape modern identities, this conversation will likely remain a deeply personal—and politically relevant—topic.