‘What kind of monopoly is this?’: Netizens roast Alia Bhatt’s Filmfare win for Jigra, label it ‘pure nepotism energy’

Alia Bhatt’s Best Actress win for Jigra at the 70th Filmfare Awards has sparked a wave of online criticism, with many social media users accusing the awards of bias and “manufactured validation.” The actress, who did not attend the event, became the most-awarded performer in the Best Actress category after this win.

The Filmfare Awards ceremony, held on Saturday at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake in Ahmedabad, was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Maniesh Paul. Laapataa Ladies bagged the Best Film trophy, taking home 13 awards — equaling Gully Boy’s record haul.

Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor (Male) award, while Karan Johar accepted Alia’s trophy on her behalf. Soon after the results were announced, the social media was flooded with reactions.

One user wrote, “What kind of monopoly is this? This isn’t about nepotism anymore — it’s just sheer greed and desperation to keep the same face relevant.”

Others, however, questioned the credibility of the win, calling it part of a “carefully manufactured image.” One user said, “Alia is desperate for validation because deep down she knows nothing about her stardom feels earned. Everything — her wins, her films, the endless PR push — is orchestrated.”

Amid the controversy, Alia Bhatt shared a heartfelt note on Instagram expressing gratitude for the recognition.

“This one will always stay closest to my heart… not just for the story we told, but for the incredible people who gave it life,” she wrote. She thanked director Vasan Bala for his vision and co-stars Vedang Raina, Vivek Gomber, Manoj Pahwa, Rahul R, Yuvvraj Vijjan, and Dheer Hira for “the honesty they brought to every frame.”

She also extended appreciation to Filmfare for the honour and to fans who “found a piece of themselves in this film.” Reflecting on her journey, Alia added, “I wish I could’ve been there to hold that moment in person, but my heart is full all the same.” She called the collaboration with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Grish1234, and her own Eternal Sunshine Production “a full-circle moment,” and thanked her sister Shaheen Bhatt for being “my calm through it all.”