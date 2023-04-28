‘What’s happening should never happen’: Neeraj Chopra comes out in support of protesting wrestlers

Ace athlete and Olympic champion in Javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra, has come out in support of the protesting wrestlers. The wrestlers resumed their protests against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment and intimidation. The wrestlers including champions like Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, have been sitting in at Jantar Mantar since last weekend.

"It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud. As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not. What's happening should never happen. This is a sensitive issue, and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner. Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served," said Chopra.

Chopra is the only other individual Olympic gold medallist after shooting champion Abhinav Bindra to voice his support for the wrestlers.

Chopra is currently training in Antalya, Turkey and has his season-opening event in Doha Diamond League on May 6. His call for justice comes a day after Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha rebuked the wrestlers for protesting. She said that the grapplers lacked discipline for protesting instead of approaching the association.

"Our feeling is that for sexual harassment complaints, IOA has a committee and athletes' commission. Instead of going to the street (again), they should have come to us, but they have not at all come to IOA," Usha told reporters.

She said there should be some modicum of discipline, and that instead of going to the association, the wrestlers went to the streets. "We want to be with not just the wrestlers but with every athlete who has represented India, but under the rules and the law of the country,” she said. In a press release, Usha said that the fact that the wrestlers are sitting on a dharna and asking help from political parties is what disappoints her.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia said that Usha’s statement is shocking. "She herself was an athlete and she is also a woman. We did not expect this harsh reaction from her, we expected support," said Punia.

