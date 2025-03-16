'What’s next, no Western clothes in parks...': Indiranagar’s bizarre jogging ban has Bengaluru fuming

Jogging is banned in one of Indiranagar’s public parks. And when a Bengaluru resident called out the bizarre rule online, it sparked a citywide debate on how far public space restrictions can go.

Sharing a photo of the signboard listing “No Jogging” alongside other puzzling rules like “Walk in a Clockwise Manner” and “No Recreational Games,” Sahana, the concerned citizen, took to X to question why a park — built for exercise — would outlaw jogging altogether.

Her sharp post didn’t just stop at questioning the rule. She fired back at the broader issue of rising control over public spaces, wondering if the next ban would target Western outfits.

“You must be kidding! Jogging isn’t allowed in Indiranagar park? What’s next? A ban on Western outfits? What harm have joggers ever caused to parks?” she wrote, slamming what she described as excessive micromanagement of Bengaluru’s public areas.

The post triggered an immediate response online, drawing a flood of opinions. Many users echoed her disbelief, calling the rules “absurd” and “illogical.”

You have got to be joking right? No jogging in Indiranagar park?What's next, no Western clothes in parks?

What have joggers ever done to parks?

— Sahana (@sahana_srik) March 13, 2025

Some, however, attempted to reason why the ban might exist, suggesting narrow walkways could make jogging dangerous or cause crowding.

“There’s a park in Koramangala with the same rule. I didn’t understand it at first, but later it made sense — it helps in managing space and avoiding congestion,” one user shared.

Others compared it to traffic logic: “Just like cyclists need bike lanes and pedestrians need sidewalks, you can’t mix everything into a single pathway.”

Still, not everyone agreed. “The walkway inside this park is too small for running, and the total perimeter is barely 200 meters. Jogging properly would be quite challenging, though I still think banning it is a pointless rule,” said another.

Adding humor, one user asked: “I wonder what would happen if someone decided to jog in the opposite direction?”