WhatsApp to stop working on older iPhones, Android devices from 2021

Facebook-owned cross-platform messaging app WhatsApp will stop working on some iPhones and Android phones as the application will end providing security updates to their dated version of operating systems. The messaging app will stop working on devices running on iOS 9, Android 4.0.3, or older versions of these operating systems.

WhatsApp's support page suggests people to use the latest version of supported operating system to enjoy all the latest features. It adds that WhatsApp for Android is running on Android 4.0.3 or later, while WhatsApp for iPhones requires iOS 9 or newer.

All the iPhone models up to the iPhone 4 will lose support for WhatsApp for iPhones. This means that those who are using the earlier iPhone models - 4S, 5, 5S, 5C, 6 and 6S will need to be updated to iOS 9 or later to continue using WhatsApp. iPhone 6S, 6S Plus and the first-generation iPhone SE are last to support the latest iOS 14 OS.

For Android users, WhatsApp will end support on smartphones running Android version earlier than 4.0.3. Some popular models that will lose WhatsApp support are Motorola Droid Razr, HTC Desire, Samsung Galaxy S2 and LG Optimus Black and more Android smartphones.

Some users may still be able to use WhatsApp on older smartphones due to their operating systems receiving a patch with an update. For most people the only solution may be to get a new device.

To find out that on which operating system is your phone is running on, iPhone users can go to - Settings > General > Information.

On the other hand, Android users, can go to -- Settings > About Phone -- and see the Android version their device is running.

WhatsApp ends support for older smartphone operating systems at the end of each year. Last year, WhatsApp ended support for Apple devices running on iOS 8 or older, and Android phones running version 2.3.7 or older.

