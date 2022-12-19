Who is Sargam Koushal? The new Mrs World from India

Indian contestant Sargam Koushal was crowned Mrs World at a gala event hosted in Las Vegas on Sunday. Koushal beat contestants from 63 countries to bring the title back to India after 21 years. Mrs World 2021 Shaylyn Ford of the US presented the crown to Mumbai-based Koushal.

The official Instagram account of Mrs India pageant shared Koushal's historic win. “The long wait is over, it's after 21 years we have the CROWN back!” read the post.

“We've got the crown back after 21-22 years. I'm so excited. Love you India, love you world,” said the newly-crowned Mrs World.

Who is Sargam Koushal -- The winner of the Mrs World title?

Mrs World 2022 Sargam Koushal originally hails from Jammu and Kashmir and is based out of Mumbai. She reportedly got married in 2018 and her husband works for the Indian Navy. The newly crowned Mrs World has also worked as a teacher previously, as per reports, and holds a postgraduate degree in English Literature. In June this year, she won the Mrs India World 2022-23 title.

About Mrs World title

Mrs World is the first beauty pageant for married women, launched in 1984.

In 2001, India won the Mrs World title, with Aditi Govitrikar bagging the coveted crown.

Govitrikar also congratulated Mrs Koushal on the win. She wrote: “Heartiest congratulations Sargam, so happy to have been part of the journey.. it was time the crown came back after 21 years.”

Koushal beat Mrs Polynesia to secure the title. Mrs Polynesia was named the first runner-up, followed by Mrs Canada as the second runner-up.

She wore a pink centre slit glittery gown designed by Bhawna Rao for the final day and was mentored for the runway by pageant expert and model Alesia Raut.

