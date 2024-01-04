Who was Divya Pahuja? All you need to know about Divya Pahuja murder case

Divya Pahuja murder case: Former model, Divya Pahuja, who was previously incarcerated for seven years in relation to an alleged fake encounter case of gangster Sandeep Gadoli, was allegedly murdered at a hotel in Gurugram. Pahuja was granted bail in June last year. Pahuja was reportedly Gadoli's girlfriend.

On January 2, Pahuja had gone for a walk with Delhi businessman Abhijeet Singh, owner of the hotel where she was allegedly killed. Her family reported that they were in touch with her until the morning of January 2, after which her phone number became unreachable. The family's attempts to contact Singh for information about Pahuja were unsuccessful.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mukesh Kumar, an investigation was initiated by the Gurugram Police upon receiving an alert regarding a suspicious incident. CCTV footage has revealed Abhijeet Singh along with others, dragging a body wrapped in a blanket.

The entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras. The footage discloses Abhijeet, a young woman, and another individual entering the hotel reception on January 2, Tuesday, at approximately 4 am and heading towards room number 111. Later in the night, Abhijeet and others were spotted dragging Divya's body.

CCTV footage has emerged showing three suspects dragging a body, believed to be that of Divya Pahuja, from a hotel to a BMW car at 10:45 pm on Tuesday.

The Gurugram Police, who are investigating the murder, have utilised this footage in their inquiry. Multiple teams from the Crime Branch are conducting raids in Punjab and other locations to find the body. Abhijeet, along with others, has been charged based on a complaint lodged by Divya's family.

Divya Pahuja was previously a key suspect in the 2016 'fake' encounter case involving gangster Sandeep Gadoli. Divya's family has alleged that her murder was planned by Sandeep Gadoli's sister, Sudesh Kataria, his brother Brahm Prakash, and Abhijeet. The hotel owner has also been implicated in the FIR.

Divya, ex-model and girlfriend of deceased gangster Sandeep Gadoli, was reportedly a police informant during his controversial 2016 encounter in Mumbai. Accused as the main perpetrator in Gadoli's murder, Divya was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in June of the previous year. Alongside Divya, her mother and five police officers were implicated in the alleged 'fake' encounter that led to Gadoli's demise on February 6, 2016, at a Mumbai hotel. Prior to her bail, Divya had been imprisoned for about seven years.

In 2016, Divya Pahuja, then aged 18, reportedly accompanied gangster Sandeep Gadoli to Mumbai. During their stay in a hotel, the Haryana Police, on receiving information, forcibly entered their room and shot Gadoli. The police justified their actions by claiming self-defence, however, CCTV footage revealed that they shot at an unarmed Gadoli. Sonia Pahuja, Divya's mother, was alleged to have regularly communicated with the Haryana police, providing them with Gadoli's location, as her daughter was with the gangster. Following this occurrence, Divya, her mother, and several police officers were arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

They remained awaiting trial for seven years until they were granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Divya's lawyer argued that the protracted delay in the case and the long-term imprisonment were infringing upon her client's fundamental rights.

