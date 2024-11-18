'Why always degrade? Not all jokes are good': Netizens react after X user compares Bengaluru traffic with '149 hour drive in Russia'

Bengaluru's notorious traffic has long been the subject of jokes and memes, but one recent comparison didn't sit well with netizens.

A viral post showed a map with the caption, "You can drive for 149 hours across Russia and still be in Russia." Anagha, a Bengaluru resident, shared the post on X with her own twist: "You can do that in Bangalore traffic too." This cheeky comparison sparked mixed reactions online, with some users finding it relatable while others were not amused.

The woman's witty remark sparked quite a backlash on X, with several users expressing their displeasure. One user wrote, "Not always the jokes are good, this attitude must stop. If that was the case, you could not have posted by sitting in a 4-walled room. It is not different from other cities, and bringing any Indian city down like this is unwarranted."

You can do that in Bangalore traffic too https://t.co/8xmZeBYd09 — Anagha (@Anaghzzz) November 13, 2024

Another user defended Bengaluru, saying, "Bengaluru is way better than Paris, London, Dhaka, Jakarta."

A third user went further, explaining that Bengaluru’s traffic is actually more managed than other major cities. They commented, "Why always degrade Bangalore? Did you travel in other cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Poona? Bangalore traffic is much more controlled than any other city traffic. Go and check."

"Yours is a megacity. Naturally, like all megacities, the traffic congestion around the world is similar. Your city provides jobs to millions. Your city is the only city known worldwide. Please don't mock it," commented another user.

Meanwhile, other users joined in on the fun, using memes and gifs to poke fun at Bengaluru's infamous traffic jams. One user shared a gif of Ed Sheeran, commenting that the city's traffic was simply "brutal," while another chimed in, saying it was "just a light-hearted joke."

As the conversation spiraled, some users even started drawing comparisons between the "149-hour drive" map and traffic conditions in Texas and parts of West Kent, adding their own humorous takes to the debate.