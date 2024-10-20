'Why don't you pay the minister Rs 150 cr?': Industrialist asked Ratan Tata to give bribes. His response was...

Ratan Tata, the renowned industrialist who died on October 9, led a simple life without much showiness. He donated more than Rs 9,000 crores to various charitable causes, emphasizing healthcare, education, rural development, and social welfare. This amount is comparable to the total wealth of many industrialists in India.

In a 2010 interview with NDTV, Ratan Tata shared a story about an industrialist who suggested that he pay Rs 150 crore to a minister to secure a business deal. The industrialist told Tata, "You know, why don't you pay the minister, you know that he wants 150 crore, no one has asked us for any amount of money . you know, you people want the airline, don't you? You want the airline, pay 150 crore what does it matter to you."

Later in the viral interview, when asked about avoiding corruption, Ratan Tata stressed the need for self-regulation to fight corrupt practices. He said, "It has to be self-regulating. You may not understand, but we just don't do that... I want to go to bed at night knowing that I haven't given in."

Ratan Tata emphasized that he has always steered clear of corrupt practices because he wants to sleep well at night, knowing he hasn't acted unethically. He mentioned that he has never participated in corruption, even when it came to obtaining a mining license, highlighting his commitment to integrity in business.