'Why is a minor scratch acceptable?': Netizens angry after a small scratch recorded in dashcam due to road rage in Bengaluru

This minor collision infuriated the car driver, which eventually led to a heated argument between the two on the busy street. The situation escalates quickly, disrupting traffic and drawing curious onlookers. 

This minor collision infuriated the car driver, which eventually led to a heated argument between the two on the busy street.

A dashcam video capturing a road rage incident in Bengaluru has gone viral, sparking widespread attention. The footage shows a scooty rider attempting to squeeze through a narrow gap between an i20 car and a road divider, accidentally scraping the side of the car.

This minor collision infuriated the car driver, which eventually led to a heated argument between the two on the busy street. The situation escalates quickly, disrupting traffic and drawing curious onlookers. 

A social media post about the incident criticized the scooty rider for lacking “spatial awareness” and stressed the need to manage frustration on Bengaluru’s congested roads. “Another instance of road rage has surfaced in Bengaluru, reminding us of the challenges on our city streets. In this case, a scooty rider, clearly at fault with little spatial awareness, triggered the incident. The rider appeared oblivious to the surroundings, navigating through traffic in a careless manner,” the post read.

"However, the behavior of the i20 driver raises questions too. If a minor scratch on your car can cause this level of frustration, it might be wiser to stay away from the roads or find alternative ways to handle such situations. Road rage only escalates tensions and creates unnecessary risks for everyone involved. Let's remember that patience and calmness can go a long way in ensuring safe and smooth traffic flow in our bustling city," he added.

The Bengaluru City Police responded, asking, "Please provide the exact location of the incident."

"Why is a minor scratch acceptable? Shall I do it on your car now? Road rage is wrong, but only when unprovoked and there is no fault of the other party. If not, then they are liable to pay up in some way," an X user responded.

However, another said, "While I can understand the frustration from the car person, he was being too aggressive."

Bengaluru's congested roads are seeing more incidents like this, sparking discussions on safe driving. Many commuters are also urging better public awareness of road etiquette.

Published on: Nov 12, 2024, 9:00 PM IST
