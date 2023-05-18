Why need ChatGPT when 'ChaiGPT' is here: Tea shop's preposterous name goes viral on social media

The recent frenzy of artificial intelligence (AI) has taken over various aspects of our life, ranging from the subtle user personalisation on your social media apps to the absurd robotic arm that makes the perfect coffee for you. ChatGPT, one such implementation of AI, has now found stark competition in the form of ChaiGPT.

Yes! You read that right!

ChaiGPT, a tea shop with a preposterous name, has now taken over the internet. The shop had its image posted on Twitter and immediately garnered the attention and amusement of netizens.

Shared by Swati on Twitter, the caption reads: “Silicon valley : we have the best start-up ideas Indian tea shops : hold my tea”.

Silicon valley : we have the best start-up ideas



Indian tea shops : hold my tea pic.twitter.com/1j5WtBHowF — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) May 17, 2023

The “GPT” in ChaiGPT stands for “Genuine Pure Tea”. The tea shop’s name garnered immense praise for its creativity.

“Full form bhi mast,” said one user.

Full form bhi mast 😂 — Aman_Chain 😷 Mask Man (@Amanprabhat9) May 17, 2023

“Genuinely pure,” said another.

Genuinely pure😂😂😂 — Amar DilSe (@Herpolarstar) May 17, 2023

Some other users poked fun at the name.

“‘Genuinely pure’ is just another version of ‘Bharosha rakh Bhai’," one said.

"Genuinely pure" is just another version of "Bharosha rakh Bhai" ....😂😂😂😂 — Ronaq🍩 (@Ronaq_17) May 17, 2023

Other users called for such creativity from other Indian shops as well. “Arey Chaat wale kahaan gaye ChaatGPT sahi hota,” a tweet read.

Arey Chaat wale kahaan gaye ChaatGPT sahi hota — Abhishek Bhalerao (@mumbaiactor_) May 17, 2023

The pic has received over 1500 likes, with almost 37,000 views and 129 retweets.

Developed by OpenAI and released in 2022, ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot. The chatbot has been trained to engage in a conversational way, answering queries and interacting in a manner a human would.

The chatbot’s success has sparked a hot debate on the extent that humans should allow AI to develop. Thousands of individuals have expressed fear of their jobs and livelihood being replaced.

Countries have started investing in the development of the skills of their populace in order to counter an AI takeover. Italy, on Monday, budgeted 30 million euros to develop the skills of the unemployed labour at most risk of being replaced by automation and artificial intelligence.

The chatbot has also been in hot waters with academic institutions across the world. Students have been using the bot to complete academic work and essays. Universities have attempted to counter this AI plague infesting academics by restructuring their assessment methods and syllabi.

Watch: IPL 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Key players to watch today, match timings, and more