With unmatched skill at precision work, women take lead at assembly lines

Manufacturing floors in India are increasingly preferring to hire more women for their precision work for assembling tiny components and and skills to operate robots and machinery remotely, according to a report in the Economic Times.

Companies and staffing firms say that women are also good learners, less liable to leave jobs and good at skilling up adding qualities required in modern factories, where physical strength once ruled.

"There is a preference to hire women on assembly lines," said Lohit Bhatia, president of workforce management at leading staffing company Quess Corp told ET. "Many automobile, EV and component makers as well as electronics and mobile manufacturers want to specifically hire women in roles that require precision work."

The report added that Maruti Suzuki, MG Motor and Lumax are among the companies that are hiring an increasing number of female apprentices on the shop floor.

“Currently, our diversity stands at 37%. Our 50,000th car was assembled by an all-women crew,” according to Yeshwinder Patial, senior director of HR, MG Motor India told ET.

At auto part maker Minda Corp., women make up about a fourth of the people on the assembly line.

“In particular, at our Noida plant, where precision in manufacturing smart keyless systems is paramount, women lead the shop floor operations, constituting an impressive 36% of the workforce. Additionally, our production line at the Pant Nagar plant is staffed entirely by women,” Ajay Singhroha, group CHRO, Minda Corp told ET.

Quess Corp’s Bhatia said women have nimble fingers and are good at work such as putting small components and parts together. “In many of the projects for auto and electronics manufacturers where we have deployed third-party staffing resources, 60-90% are women,” he said. “The common thread that runs through many of these profiles is that women are more attentive and focused in precision or accuracy.”

Companies also said that attrition is much lower among women workers compared to male counterparts, making a strong business case to increase their hiring.