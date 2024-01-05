Woman’s unique ‘no-phone policy’ in family inspired by film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ goes viral. Zomato reacts

A woman named Manju Gupta, in an effort to reduce smartphone dependency within her family, has introduced an innovative disciplinary measure. Fed up with continuous screen time and lack of personal engagement, she implemented rules whose violation would lead to a month-long prohibition from ordering food via Zomato and Swiggy.

Gupta made her family members sign an agreement to use their smartphones appropriately. The agreement, written in Hindi on non-judicial stamp paper, consisted of three rules. The breach of these rules would result in a ban from ordering food through Swiggy or Zomato for a month.

Firstly, upon waking up, family members were asked to look at the sun rather than their phones. Secondly, a commitment to having food together was established, with a stipulation that phones must be kept away during meals. The final guideline prohibits the use of mobile phones in the bathroom, a measure intended to prevent needless scrolling through social media feeds and watching of video reels.

my maasi made everyone in the house sign this agreement 😭 pic.twitter.com/hnEfo5JELH — Jesus (@clownlamba) January 3, 2024

"Yesterday when my kids made me watch 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' on Netflix, I realised my kids have gone crazy for 'likes'".

The unique approach was triggered after her children showed her the film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. The agreement has been signed by all four members of the Gupta family. Zomato responded humorously to the post by saying “Mujhe kyun toda?”a cue from the popular meme churned out of the film Welcome.

The shared agreement has gone viral online. However, some have questioned its authenticity, speculating it could be a clever Netflix marketing trick.

Manju aunty after dropping the new rules for house pic.twitter.com/hpo95HraC7 — Tannu Rajpurohit🌸 (@tigres568) January 4, 2024

Manju Aunty is giving off the systumm energy pic.twitter.com/09ZBIbkJGa — Sunita 🇮🇳 (@Shaaanu08) January 4, 2024

Manju aunty ke bachhe after reading the new house rules pic.twitter.com/LW4ozv9nr5 — Harshhh! (@Harsh_humour) January 4, 2024

"Manju aunty after dropping the new rules for house," a user wrote along with a meme. "Manju Mausi is leading by example," another user wrote.

A third user added, "I was waiting to read what the penalty would be for breach of contract and wasn't disappointed! If that penalty (*cough*threat) doesn't ensure that the clauses are followed dutifully, nothing will work PS - thanks for the laughs, made my morning."

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a drama film directed by Arjun Varain Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films. The film stars Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Kalki Koechlin. It follows the story of three friends in their 20s as they navigate love, ambition, and heartbreak in the age of social media.

Also Read: ED team attacked in West Bengal during raids linked to the ration scam