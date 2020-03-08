Women's Day Updates: PM Modi signs off; hands over Twitter handle to women achievers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that seven women achievers will share their life journey through his social media accounts on the occasion of International Women's Day. "As I'd said a few days ago, I'm signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts," the Prime Minister said. PM Modi also said that India had outstanding women achievers in all parts of the nation. PM Modi will also interact with Nari Shakti awardees today. The interaction will take place after President Ram Nath Kovind gives away the Nari Shakti awards at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

11.46: The Ministry of Human Resources Development shared a tweet on Women's Day, saying 'May we be raised by them May we be inspired by them May we raise them!'

11.37 AM: Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "If by strength is meant moral power, then woman is immeasurably man's superior."

11.27 AM: Wishing India's 'Stree Shakti' on Women's Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "This day provides us an opportunity to reflect on ways to empower women and celebrate their achievements. Let us rededicate ourselves to empowering women on this occasion."

11.14 AM: Attitude is half the battle in destigmatising disability, says Malvika. "The fact that the honourable PM has chosen to broadcast my views on Women's Day makes me believe that India is on the right path in dismantling age old superstitions regarding disability," she adds.

11.11 AM: "Acceptance is the greatest reward we can give to ourselves. We can't control our lives but we surely can control our attitude towards life. At the end of the day, it is how we survive our challenges that matters most," says Dr Malvika Iyer via PM Modi's Twitter handle.

11.08 AM: Sneha says she's using the PM's Twitter handle to spread awareness on the need to remove hunger. "Will you and others help me? It's simple. Feed the needy, ensure no food goes waste," she adds.

10.55 AM: Sneha says she works with volunteers, many of whom are outside India, to work towards eradicating hunger. "We have over 20 chapters and have impacted several people with our work. We also initiated activities like mass cooking, cooking marathons, breast feeding awareness drives."

10.46 AM: "I feel empowered when I do what I'm passionate about! I wish to inspire my fellow citizens, especially women to come forward and join hands with me. I urge everyone to feed atleast one needy person and contribute to a hunger free planet," says Sneha Mohandoss, Founder, FoodBank-India, via the PM's Twitter handle.

10.35 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Women's Day: "India has outstanding women achievers in all parts of the nation. These women have done great work in a wide range of sectors. Their struggles and aspirations motivate millions. Let us keep celebrating the achievements of such women and learning from them."