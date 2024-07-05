'Won't forget the day my manager yelled at me': Ex-Netflix employee claims his boss' behaviour caused 'irreparable damage'

A former Netflix employee recently shared why he quit the company, citing an incident with his manager's "low emotional intelligence" as the main reason. Kvon Tucker recounted on Threads how his boss's behavior caused "irreparable damage" to his relationship with the company and his colleagues.

On Threads, he recounted his manager publicly yelling at him despite his efforts to meet expectations in his first tech job. He described a specific event where his manager yelled at him in front of his teammates. "I'll never forget the day my manager at Netflix screamed at me. I was doing my best to meet her expectations. It was my first tech job, and I was thrilled to work for a company I admired," he wrote.

Tucker explained that he was enjoying his work and getting along well with his teammates until one fateful day. His manager called him over loudly and pointed to an email on her screen, criticizing his project update. Despite his calm response, she continued to yell at him, which left him anxious and overwhelmed.

He called his wife, who immediately told him that it was unacceptable behavior and advised him to leave the job. Having practiced meditation and therapy for years, Tucker realized that he couldn't continue working for a manager who couldn't control her emotions.

Now working at Amazon in a more fulfilling role, Tucker said that despite loving his job and teammates at Netflix, his manager's actions made it clear that he needed to move on.

"So when Amazon reached out to me with an even more purpose-aligned job opportunity for me, I ran towards it. Even though I loved working at Netflix. Even though I loved my teammates at Netflix. I left because my Manager's low emotional intelligence did irreparable damage to our relationship.

And it was time for me to move on," the post read.