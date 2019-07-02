India vs Bangladesh Birmingham Weather Forecast: Sunny, warm day predicted for today's World Cup 2019 match

Spectators are likely to witness a sunny day with some cloud cover as the world gears up to witness Match 40 of the ICC Cricket World Cup on July 2, 2019 that will see India and Bangladesh take it up against each other in Birmingham, England, to fix their spots in the semi finals. This will come as a huge respite for the Indian fans as rain has played a major spoilsport in the ongoing cricket world cup. It may be noted that the India vs Bangladesh World Cup match will be telecast live from Edgbaston, Birmingham from 3 PM IST on Tuesday.

The Birmingham weather report for Tuesday has predicted a "mostly sunny day" with some clouds. Meanwhile, the temperature in Birmingham is expected to touch a maximum of 20 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected to be 9 degrees Celsius. Considering the Birmingham weather prediction, the possibility of rain during the India vs Bangladesh World Cup match is almost zero percent.

It may be noted that the weather during the World Cup 2019 has been in talks as rain washed away nearly four world cup matches. India's match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, Nottingham was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain showers resulting in the reduction of ten overs during the India vs Pakistan match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

