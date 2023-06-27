World Cup 2023: When, where will India play against Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, England, other teams? 

ICC Cricket World Cup schedule 2023 announcement: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023. The ICC World Cup 2023 will kickstart with the England vs New Zealand match on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Host country India will begin their campaign with the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 match to be held on October 8 in Chennai.
This will be followed by the India vs Afghanistan match on October 11 in Delhi. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan encounter will take place on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
This will be the eighth time when India and Pakistan will face each other. Before this, India and Pakistan have fought it out seven times on the field-- in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015 and 2019.
The only time India and Pakistan did not play together was in 2007, the year in which both the teams crashed out of the international cricketing tournament in the opening round.
Besides this, the matches with Bangladesh, New Zealand and England will take place on October 19, October 22, and October 29 respectively. The India vs South Africa match will take place on November 5 in Kolkata. Both the qualifier matches will take place on November 2 and November 11 respectively.
Pakistan will face Australia in Bengaluru on October 20 whereas England will clash with South Africa on October 21 in Mumbai. The World Cup 2023 final match will take place on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. November 20 has been kept as the reserve day.
Here’s when, where World Cup 2023 matches will take place in India
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|October 5, 2023
|England vs New Zealand
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|October 6, 2023
|Pakistan vs Q1
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|October 7, 2023
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|October 7, 2023
|South Africa vs Q2
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|October 8, 2023
|India vs Australia
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|October 9, 2023
|New Zealand vs Q1
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|October 10, 2023
|England vs Bangladesh
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|October 11, 2023
|India vs Afghanistan
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|October 12, 2023
|Pakistan vs Q2
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|October 13, 2023
|Australia vs South Africa
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|October 14, 2023
|England vs Afghanistan
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|October 15, 2023
|India vs Pakistan
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|October 16, 2023
|Australia vs Q2
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|October 17, 2023
|South Africa vs Q1
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|October 18, 2023
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|October 19, 2023
|India vs Bangladesh
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|October 20, 2023
|Australia vs Pakistan
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|October 21, 2023
|Q1 vs Q2
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|October 21, 2023
|England vs South Africa
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|October 22, 2023
|India vs New Zealand
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|October 23, 2023
|Pakistan vs Afghanistan
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|October 24, 2023
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|October 25, 2023
|Australia vs Q1
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|October 26, 2023
|England vs Q2
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|October 27, 2023
|Pakistan vs South Africa
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|October 28, 2023
|Australia vs New Zealand
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|October 28, 2023
|Q1 vs Bangladesh
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|October 29, 2023
|India vs England
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|October 30, 2023
|Afghanistan vs Q2
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|October 31, 2023
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|November 1, 2023
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|November 2, 2023
|India vs Q2
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|November 3, 2023
|Q1 vs Afghanistan
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|November 4, 2023
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|November 4, 2023
|England vs Australia
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|November 5, 2023
|India vs South Africa
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|November 6, 2023
|Bangladesh vs Q2
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|November 7, 2023
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|November 8, 2023
|England vs Q1
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|November 9, 2023
|New Zealand vs Q2
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|November 10, 2023
|South Africa vs Afghanistan
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|November 11, 2023
|India vs Q1
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|November 12, 2023
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|November 12, 2023
|England vs Pakistan
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|November 15, 2023
|Semi Final 1-- 1st Place vs 4th Place
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|November 16, 2023
|Semi Final 2-- 2nd Place vs 3rd Place
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|November 19, 2023
|Final-- Winner of Semi Final 1 vs Winner of Semi Final 2
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
How many teams will participate in World Cup 2023?
Total 10 teams will participate at the World Cup, with 8 already having qualified through the Cricket World Super League. The final two teams will be determined at the end of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which will end on June 9.
