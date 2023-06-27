World Cup 2023: When, where will India play against Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, England, other teams? 

ICC Cricket World Cup schedule 2023 announcement: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023. The ICC World Cup 2023 will kickstart with the England vs New Zealand match on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Host country India will begin their campaign with the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 match to be held on October 8 in Chennai.

This will be followed by the India vs Afghanistan match on October 11 in Delhi. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan encounter will take place on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This will be the eighth time when India and Pakistan will face each other. Before this, India and Pakistan have fought it out seven times on the field-- in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

The only time India and Pakistan did not play together was in 2007, the year in which both the teams crashed out of the international cricketing tournament in the opening round.

Besides this, the matches with Bangladesh, New Zealand and England will take place on October 19, October 22, and October 29 respectively. The India vs South Africa match will take place on November 5 in Kolkata. Both the qualifier matches will take place on November 2 and November 11 respectively.

Pakistan will face Australia in Bengaluru on October 20 whereas England will clash with South Africa on October 21 in Mumbai. The World Cup 2023 final match will take place on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. November 20 has been kept as the reserve day.

Here’s when, where World Cup 2023 matches will take place in India

Date Match Venue October 5, 2023 England vs New Zealand Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad October 6, 2023 Pakistan vs Q1 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad October 7, 2023 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala October 7, 2023 South Africa vs Q2 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi October 8, 2023 India vs Australia MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai October 9, 2023 New Zealand vs Q1 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad October 10, 2023 England vs Bangladesh Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala October 11, 2023 India vs Afghanistan Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi October 12, 2023 Pakistan vs Q2 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad October 13, 2023 Australia vs South Africa Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow October 14, 2023 England vs Afghanistan Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi October 15, 2023 India vs Pakistan Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad October 16, 2023 Australia vs Q2 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow October 17, 2023 South Africa vs Q1 Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala October 18, 2023 New Zealand vs Afghanistan MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai October 19, 2023 India vs Bangladesh Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune October 20, 2023 Australia vs Pakistan M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru October 21, 2023 Q1 vs Q2 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow October 21, 2023 England vs South Africa Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai October 22, 2023 India vs New Zealand Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala October 23, 2023 Pakistan vs Afghanistan MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai October 24, 2023 South Africa vs Bangladesh Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai October 25, 2023 Australia vs Q1 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi October 26, 2023 England vs Q2 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru October 27, 2023 Pakistan vs South Africa MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai October 28, 2023 Australia vs New Zealand Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala October 28, 2023 Q1 vs Bangladesh Eden Gardens, Kolkata October 29, 2023 India vs England Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow October 30, 2023 Afghanistan vs Q2 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune October 31, 2023 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Eden Gardens, Kolkata November 1, 2023 New Zealand vs South Africa Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune November 2, 2023 India vs Q2 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai November 3, 2023 Q1 vs Afghanistan Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow November 4, 2023 New Zealand vs Pakistan M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru November 4, 2023 England vs Australia Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad November 5, 2023 India vs South Africa Eden Gardens, Kolkata November 6, 2023 Bangladesh vs Q2 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi November 7, 2023 Australia vs Afghanistan Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai November 8, 2023 England vs Q1 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune November 9, 2023 New Zealand vs Q2 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru November 10, 2023 South Africa vs Afghanistan Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad November 11, 2023 India vs Q1 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru November 12, 2023 Australia vs Bangladesh Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune November 12, 2023 England vs Pakistan Eden Gardens, Kolkata November 15, 2023 Semi Final 1-- 1st Place vs 4th Place Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai November 16, 2023 Semi Final 2-- 2nd Place vs 3rd Place Eden Gardens, Kolkata November 19, 2023 Final-- Winner of Semi Final 1 vs Winner of Semi Final 2 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

How many teams will participate in World Cup 2023?

Total 10 teams will participate at the World Cup, with 8 already having qualified through the Cricket World Super League. The final two teams will be determined at the end of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which will end on June 9.

