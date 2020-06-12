World Day Against Child Labour 2020: Quotes, theme, posters; how you can protect children in COVID-19

World Day Against Child Labour is observed every year on June 12. This day is meant to embolden the worldwide movement against child labour in all its forms. This year's World Day Against Child Labour theme focuses on the impact of coronavirus pandemic on child labourers and the urgent need to protect children from underage labour. Novel coronavirus crisis has had a huge impact on global economies and markets and this, in turn, has affected the lives of millions of children.

According to the official UN website, there are estimated 152 million children involved in child labour. Out of these, 72 million kids are involved in hazardous work. A virtual campaign is being organised this year with the Global March Against Child Labour and the International Partnership for Cooperation on Child Labour in Agriculture (IPCCLA).

Here are some quotes, posters to share if you want to bring about a change in the way the childhood of these vulnerable children is approached.

"No parent should ever have to look at a tiny infant and fear that one day that child would be a victim of exploitative child labour."- Former US Secretary of State John Kerry

"Child labour perpetuates poverty, illiteracy, unemployment, population growth and other social problems."- Kailash Satyarthi

"Safety and security don't just happen, they are the result of collective consensus and public investment. We owe our children the most vulnerable citizens in our society, a life free of violence and fear."- Nelson Mandela

"If only compulsory education for children is made a law, would we be able to prevent the kinds of travails faced by children, including child labour and child marriage."-Padma Shri Professor Shantha Sinha

Child is meant to learn, not to earn. Stop Child Labour

Child slavery is a crime against humanity. Humanity itself is at stake here. A lot of work still remains, but I will see the end of child labour in my lifetime.- Kailash Satyarthi

Children should fill their mind instead of filling their pockets.

It is estimated that there may be two hundred and fifty million children in the world engaged in some form of exploitative child labour.- Carol Bellamy