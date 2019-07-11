World Population Day 2019: Check out this year's theme, significance, facts and figures here

World Population Day is observed on July 11 every year. The day is aimed to shift the focus towards the urgency and the significance of issues related to population. It may be noted that World Population Day was established by the United Nations Development Programme in 1989. World Population Day, which is being celebrated for over three decades, is meant to raise awareness about solutions related to the issues of growing population.

World Population Day 2019: Theme and Significance

The major objective behind observing World Population Day is to focus the attention on the consequences of increasing population and how it affects the overall development plans and programmes.

One of the greatest consequences of growing population, which is perhaps a great threat to our livelihood as well, is the quick depletion of natural resources.

This is dangerous as it hampers sustainable development. However, apart from this threat, the World Population Day must be looked at as an opportunity to celebrate the spirit of brotherhood.

On World Population Day, people must realise the responsibility they have towards each other.

The UN's Population Division works closely with agencies, programmes, funds, and various other bodies to execute several programmes on population.

Each country celebrates World Population Day in a different way. A majority of the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) offices celebrate the World Population Day by making posters and conducting essay and sports concerts to create awareness regarding the cause.

World Population Day 2019: Facts and figures

Most populous countries in the world:

China remains the most populous country in the world with 1.4 billion inhabitants (18.4 per cent of world population) followed by India with 1.3 billion inhabitants (17.7 per cent of world population). Together these two countries account for 2.79 billion people or 36.15 per cent of the world population. The United States (329 Million) is the third most populous country followed by Indonesia (269 million), Brazil (212 million), Pakistan (204 million), Nigeria (200 million), Bangladesh (168 million), Russia (143 million) and Mexico (132 million).

World population by religion:

As per a demographic analysis by Pew research centre, nearly one in every three people in the world is a Christian. Around 31 per cent of the world's population follows Christianity. Nearly one in every four people in the world is a Muslim accounting for 24 per cent of the world's population. Followed by Hinduism (15 per cent), Buddhism (6.9 per cent), Folk religion (5.7 per cent), other religions (0.8 per cent) wile only 0.2 per cent of the world's population follows Judaism. As per the same report, 16 per cent population of the world is not affiliated to any religion.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

