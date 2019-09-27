World Tourism Day 2019: India host country this year; check out theme, significance

World Tourism Day is observed every year on September 27 with the objective to raise awareness about the importance of tourism among the global community and to encourage its social, cultural, political and economic values. The World Tourism Day celebrations have been led by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) since 1970.

It is on this very date the statutes of the UNWTO were adopted. The organisation comes up with a different theme for the World Tourism Day every year. With an aim to raise awareness about this day, several events are organised around the world by organisations, tourism companies, government agencies etc.

Various competitions are conducted to promote tourism across the world. Tourism award ceremonies are also held including free entries, discounts/special offers to people. The UNWTO secretary-general sends a message to the general public every year to participate in the occasion.

The World Tourism Day is hosted by a different country every year. This year's host is India and is for the very first time that the country will host the day in its National Capital, New Delhi. The country was selected as it has a distinct geographical existence than the rest of Asia. India offers a tourist several tourism options, varied cuisines, arts, music forms, faiths, language, history, adventures and places etc.

This year the World Tourism Day is being celebrated on the topic "Tourism and Jobs: A better future for all". This is in line with UNWTO's overall emphasis on skills, education and jobs throughout the year. The theme resonates with organisation's overarching objective to persuade the governments around the world to introduce new policies to maximise the potential of tourism and create more jobs, especially for youth and women. Meanwhile, the theme for the year 2017 was "Sustainable Tourism' and for 2018 it was "Tourism and the Digital Transformation."

To commemorate the World Tourism Day 2019, Indian leaders have urged the youth of the country to travel and explore India and its diverse cultural heritage. Chief Ministers of several states have also invited people to come and visit their respective states.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter to exhort the youth to go and visit various tourist destinations in the country on World Tourism Day.

"On #WorldTourismDay2019 I call upon the youth to visit tourist destinations in the country to understand the rich cultural heritage of India. Travelling teaches many things. It introduces us to the diverse cultures of the world," the Vice President tweeted.

"India has many scenic and pilgrimage destinations with relevance to Indian history, culture, mythology and heritage. I urge schools to organize students' visits to monuments, historical places, and archeological sites," he added.

On #WorldTourismDay2019 I call upon the youth to visit tourist destinations in the country to understand the rich cultural heritage of India. Travelling teaches many things. It introduces us to the diverse cultures of the world. pic.twitter.com/eXhnhq7y1w - VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) September 27, 2019

Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister, Punjab called upon the people to visit his state. Sharing a clip, he invited people to join in the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

On #WorldTourismDay, I invite you to visit Punjab & join us in the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Swaying green & gold fields contrast with vibrant towns & cities dotted with gleaming Gurudwara's that stand proudly in this cradle of Sikh culture & religion. pic.twitter.com/XoFFVnOuYt - Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 27, 2019

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister, West Bengal tweeted, "Today is #WorldTourismDay. I welcome you all to come and #ExperienceBengal. From the Himalayas to the sea, from the forests in Dooars to the 'Lal Mati' in Paschimanchal, mangroves in Sundarbans to the heritage sites in Gour Banga, come and make memories of a lifetime in #Bangla."

Today is #WorldTourismDay. I welcome you all to come and #ExperienceBengal. From the Himalayas to the sea, from the forests in Dooars to the 'Lal Mati' in Paschimanchal, mangroves in Sundarbans to the heritage sites in Gour Banga, come and make memories of a lifetime in #Bangla - Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 27, 2019

Biplab Kumar Deb, Chief Minister, Tripura invited people to visit his state which is "the hidden gem of northeast". "On #Worldtourismday I convey my warm regards to everyone and invite all to visit #Tripura, the hidden gem of Northeast ! The traditional and cultural heritage, lush greenery, majestic architectures, sky-touching hills, Tribal and Bengali cuisines will leave you spellbound!," he tweeted.

On #WorldTourismDay I am sharing few magnificent pictures of our State #Tripura with you all. I would like to request you all to share pictures of Tripura using #visittripura. #IncredibleTripura pic.twitter.com/P0xMWtnCEX - Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) September 27, 2019

Vijay Rupani, Chief Minister- Gujarat, Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister, Assam, Kiren Rijiju, State Minister of Youth Affair and Sports and other leaders also shared pictures and exhorted people to visit their respective states.

Experience the rich and diverse culture of Assam replete with beautiful hills, temples, national parks and ancient sculptures. On #WorldTourismDay, I invite all to come, explore and discover #AwesomeAssam. pic.twitter.com/mNqHXgnI7a - Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) September 27, 2019

On the #WorldTourismDay I extend open invitation to the adventure enthusiasts to visit my home State of Arunachal Pradesh and do cycling in the lap of pristine nature. Let us all commit to keep our surrounding clean and make #FitIndiaMovement a people's movement. pic.twitter.com/elVxKY6K35 - Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 27, 2019

