WPL 2023 Final: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match live?

The first-ever Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 has reached its final stage. The WPL, which began on March 4, will see its final match being played on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

The much-awaited final match will be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals secured direct qualification to the final after finishing at the top of the five-team table, while Mumbai Indians, who once looked to automatically reach the final, came through the Eliminator.

WPL 2023: When will the final match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians be played?

The Delhi Capitals versus Mumbai Indians Women’s Premier League final match will be played on Sunday, March 26. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where will the DC vs MI WPL 2023 Final match take place?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians clash will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

WPL 2023 final live broadcast on TV: How to watch the live broadcast of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians final match on TV?

Cricket fans can watch the WPL 2023 final between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians live on the Sports18 Network in India.

Where can fans watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians WPL final?

The live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 Final match will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Final

On the eve of the summit clash, MI captain Harmanpreet said that DC have the "best combination" in Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning at the top of the order. Harmanpreet noted that the DC openers can be "dangerous" but is hopeful that MI will execute their plans against the duo.

“Both Mumbai and Delhi have been consistent throughout the tournament. We know how dangerous Mumbai can be, they have got some great players. It’s a massive challenge for us, but we are confident as well,” DC’s captain Meg Lanning said, as per PTI.

