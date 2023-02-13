WPL auction: Smriti Mandhana and Indian team burst out laughing on her earning Rs 3.4 cr; watch video

The Women's Premier League is creating a lot of buzz, and the current WPL Auction has everyone talking. The Royal Challengers Bangalore selected star Indian batter Smriti Mandhana for Rs 3.40 cr, making her the most expensive player in the marquee players group. Mandhana has been in excellent form with the bat.



Early in the auction, the southpaw, who is now with the Indian team in South Africa for the Women's T20 World Cup, triggered a bidding war between the Mumbai Indians and the Bangalore franchise.

Wholesome content alert! 🫶🏼 The first ever #WPL player @mandhana_smriti and her team-mates reacting to her signing with RCB 😃 pic.twitter.com/gzRLSllFl2 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 13, 2023



Along with the rest of her teammates from India, she watched a bidding war develop on a large screen. In a video that is making the rounds on social media, the left-handed batter can be seen beaming and cheered on by her teammates when teams shelled out high bucks for her during the auction.



Smriti Mandhana has been on a fantastic run with the bat and appeared pleased as her price rose, with Bangalore eventually outbidding the other franchises to clinch her deal.



After Mithali Raj announced her retirement last year, Mandhana was elected vice captain of the Indian team across all formats. According to Mike Hesson, Mandhana would likely also captain the Bangalore WPL club.



Mandhana has scored 2651 runs in 112 T20Is for India since her debut in 2013, ranking seventh among women in the shortest form of the game. There are 20 half centuries in total.

