WTC Final 2023: 'Indian players will come back strong in IPL 2024,' netizens blame IPL for India's 209-run defeat

India's 209-run defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval on Sunday didn't go well with fans of Indian cricket. Many fans said IPL is the reason for India getting crushed in the test match.

Needing to score 280 runs on the final day to overhaul the mammoth 444 victory target set by Australia, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were cheered all the way to the pitch as they came out to resume India's second innings on 164-3. However, the boisterous fans were left muted and dejected as Scott Boland and his fellow bowlers ripped through the Indian batting order to dismiss the world's top-ranked team for 234 and wrap up victory before the lunch break.

The Indians lost their last seven wickets for the addition of just 70 runs on the final day of the contest.

"Indian players will come back strong in IPL 2024," said a Twitter user alluding to a major complaint among cricket fans that Indian players sweat too much at IPL and lose big ICC tournaments. Indian players have been criticised for not missing a single IPL match and lacking motivation for WTC final after two months of grueling IPL schedule.

Indian players will come back strong in IPL 2024. — Abhishek Singla (@abhishek_singla) June 11, 2023

Coming straight from IPL to play the finals against a team like Australia, the result was written even before the match had even started. — Amin (@AminSyed2804) June 11, 2023

#WTCFinals

Pujara, Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma should retire from Test cricket & IPL is responsible for losing ICC trophies. So, if ICC trophies falls near 6 months of IPL schedule then selected candidates should be barred from IPL. — achal (@achalpathak07) June 11, 2023

Rohit won the IPL final in 2013.

Rohit won the CLT20 final in 2013.

Rohit won the IPL final in 2015.

Rohit won the IPL final in 2017.

Rohit won the Asia Cup final in 2018.

Rohit won the Nidahas final in 2018.

Rohit won the IPL final in 2019.

Rohit won the IPL final in 2020.

Rohit… pic.twitter.com/K5svhK0eDn — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 11, 2023

BCCI and BCCI President Roger Binny were slammed too for the hectic IPL schedule. "You keep busy players for straight 2 months in IPL...then you hoping for win test final that too in foreign pitch," a Twitter user told BCCI.

Fought hard.... it's the management fault too....you keep busy players for straight 2 months in IPL...then you hoping for win test final that's too in foreign pitch https://t.co/TlE792LsO0 — Doyo ♡ (@Read_and_love) June 11, 2023

@BCCI @RogerBinnyBCCI thanks to you for disappointing ICT fans everytime. It's high time that you should opt out from all the world championships and focus only on IPL afterall it's all about money only. — Sachin Singhal (@sachinsinghal25) June 11, 2023

IPL will definitely counter this narrative of accountability. 🙂😌 — Asad (@AsadAli557) June 11, 2023

Hope we need to be satisfied with IPL only , ICC tournaments seems to be a long distance dream 😞 — Brownie (@Bhumahesh2) June 11, 2023

Ask any team to mess up a Gentleman's game (Test Cricket). India will take the No 1 spot. Shame on our test squad. Shame on @BCCI. Keep printing money with IPL and that's all you care about. Shame on us people who follow cricket as a religion. — Anand (@AnandOjhaG) June 11, 2023

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara had to face the maximum flak from netizens for the kind of 'rash' shots they played to get dismissed.

While the non-selection of R Aswhin was the big talking point on the opening day, India lost the title contest mainly due to the failure of their high-profile batting line-up.

We ?🤣

Bro you will be sacked soon — akshat (@StanVirat) June 11, 2023

And those blaming the IPL..STOP...It was bad cricket from out players vs them..they simply executed better.

Steve Smith was at the IPL too..

They bowled better lines..batted more sensibily..

Most of this aussie team came in without much match practice over the last 2-3 months.. — Rohit D Kriplani (@rdkriplani) June 11, 2023

The top four, comprising Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli, failed to deliver in the high-stake game.