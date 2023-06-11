WTC Final 2023: 'Indian players will come back strong in IPL 2024,' netizens blame IPL for India's 209-run defeat

India's 209-run defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval on Sunday didn't go well with fans of Indian cricket. Many fans said IPL is the reason for India getting crushed in the test match.
Needing to score 280 runs on the final day to overhaul the mammoth 444 victory target set by Australia, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were cheered all the way to the pitch as they came out to resume India's second innings on 164-3. However, the boisterous fans were left muted and dejected as Scott Boland and his fellow bowlers ripped through the Indian batting order to dismiss the world's top-ranked team for 234 and wrap up victory before the lunch break.
The Indians lost their last seven wickets for the addition of just 70 runs on the final day of the contest.
"Indian players will come back strong in IPL 2024," said a Twitter user alluding to a major complaint among cricket fans that Indian players sweat too much at IPL and lose big ICC tournaments. Indian players have been criticised for not missing a single IPL match and lacking motivation for WTC final after two months of grueling IPL schedule.
BCCI and BCCI President Roger Binny were slammed too for the hectic IPL schedule. "You keep busy players for straight 2 months in IPL...then you hoping for win test final that too in foreign pitch," a Twitter user told BCCI.
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara had to face the maximum flak from netizens for the kind of 'rash' shots they played to get dismissed.
While the non-selection of R Aswhin was the big talking point on the opening day, India lost the title contest mainly due to the failure of their high-profile batting line-up.
The top four, comprising Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli, failed to deliver in the high-stake game.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today