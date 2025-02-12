'Ye samaan kya sochke bheja...': UPSC aspirant groom rants over dowry quality, bride’s family cancels wedding

A wedding was called off after a groom went on a rant about the quality of furniture sent to him as part of a dowry. Screenshots of his messages, shared on Reddit by the bride’s cousin, show the groom insulting the bride’s family for gifting furniture that didn’t meet his “standards.” The rude exchange prompted the bride’s family to cancel the wedding just 10 days before the ceremony.

According to the Reddit post, the bride’s family sent furniture, including a bed, new mattresses, and a sofa set, as a gift to the groom. However, instead of being grateful, the groom complained that the furniture was not “up to his level” and lashed out at his fiancée through a series of offensive texts.

The groom, a teacher preparing for the UPSC civil service exam, texted the bride: “Ye saman kya sochkr bheja tha? Aur kiske level k according bheja h? (What were you thinking when you sent that stuff? And according to whose level did you choose it?)” He added, “Isse badhiya kuch mat dete. M khud le leta sab apne according. Ab ye yaha jagah aur gherega aur kisi ko dikhane layak bhi nahi hai (It would have been better if you had sent nothing. I would have bought everything according to my choice. Now this is taking up space and isn’t worth showing to anyone).”

The exchange escalated, with the groom telling the bride: “Aisa hai, ho gayi shaadi. Block my number. Mujhe baat hi nahi karni tumse ab (Look, the wedding is done for. Block my number. I don’t want to talk to you again).”

The bride’s cousin clarified on Reddit that there were no prior dowry demands from the groom’s family. The furniture was a voluntary gift from the bride’s side. However, the groom’s meltdown and harsh words led the family to call off the wedding.

The bride’s decision was met with widespread support on social media. “Congratulations to didi,” one commenter wrote after learning the wedding was canceled. Another advised, “OP, save your sis from that kind of man who cries over gifts and status.”

The general consensus online? “Good riddance.”